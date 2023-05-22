Contra Costa County Fair adopts new chaperone rule after numerous teen fights

ANTIOCH -- Several videos of fights at the Contra Costa County Fair Saturday circulated on social media.

While the fair did not acknowledge the violence, it posted on its Facebook page Sunday:

We want to ensure that the Fair remains a SAFE and FUN environment for all families and friends to gather and make memories. So, for the last day of the Contra Costa County Fair Sunday 5/21/23 we are implementing a Chaperone Policy. After 5pm ALL youth must be accompanied by a parent or gaurdian. Thank you so much for your cooperation and understanding.



15-year-old Delila Clausen was at the fair Saturday night when she witnessed one of the reportedly several fights that broke out among young people.

"Me and my friends were sitting on the bleachers and a big group, a huge group, started running toward the center of the fairgrounds, and they were all attacking a kid in a grey sweater and they took his shoes," she said.

Clausen and her 16-year-old sister Alana Lum grew up in Antioch. They both currently attend school in Brentwood.

"It's definitely something you'll see in Antioch," said Clausen of the fighting.

Clausen came with her parents and siblings on Sunday.

"I think it's reasonable but it kinda sucks," she said regarding the policy.

"I remember last night when we came to pick her up... there were tons of police cars rounding everyone out so they could leave early because there were so many fights, they couldn't even control anyone," said Lum.

During a musical performance Sunday night, a performer called for security.

KPIX 5's Betty Yu saw the aftermath of more fighting.

"I'll be happy to shut this place down again if this continues," one security guard could be heard saying.

"Living in Antioch, living down here for about 12 years now, there's nothing for these kids to do these teens to do, I feel that they need more guidance. They need more rec centers," said Chelsea Johnson.

Johnson brought her daughters for some family fun on Sunday.

"I think they got everything under control, they got a lot of... staff around and everything," she added.

Lum said that while she thought the new chaperone rule was appropriate, staff members did not ask her if her parent was present when she entered the fair.

"It's kind of disappointing because this is an event that's supposed to bring the community together, but instead it's inciting violence."