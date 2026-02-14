Hundreds march in Concord on Valentine's Day in support of undocumented immigrants

Chanting and carrying signs that read "Love Your Neighbor," several hundred people marched roughly a mile through Concord's Monument neighborhood on Valentine's Day, delivering a message organizers said was simple: love over hate.

Unlike recent anti-federal immigration rallies, this demonstration centered on support and solidarity for undocumented immigrants living in fear of deportation.

"It is the day of love, so I feel like it's only right to come and show love to our community," said a young woman who declined to provide her name.

She marched alongside her mother and, she said, for her mother. The woman said both of her parents are undocumented and have lived and worked in Contra Costa County for 20 years. They have no criminal records, she said, but constantly worry about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the possibility of being separated from their family.

Asked how her mother feels about the protest, the daughter translated from Spanish, "She feels good about the protest, but scared about her everyday life."

She added, "For me, I just get worried when I'm not able to pick up my mom from work and she has to walk home. Even though it's only like a 10-minute walk, a lot of things can happen within 10 minutes."

The march moved through the predominantly Spanish-speaking Monument neighborhood, drawing residents who lined the sidewalks in support.

"Seeing our neighbors come out and support us is making me feel like we're doing the right thing," the young woman said.

Others framed the rally as part of a broader political fight.

"Right now, democracy is on a thin edge of going away," said marcher Ned Jeter, a Pleasant Hill resident. "We have to be here to try and protect that."

Among those in attendance were U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier and Concord Mayor Laura Nakamura.

DeSaulnier said he supports Senate Democrats' efforts to block funding to the Department of Homeland Security, a move that led to a partial federal government shutdown that began on Saturday morning.

"I would abolish ICE and the Border Patrol," DeSaulnier said. "That doesn't mean you eliminate all their functions, but you replace it with a legitimate law enforcement agency that follows the law."

Nakamura said the Valentine's Day theme was intentional.

"It's a little different than chocolates and greeting cards," she said. "It is the action of love. We are out here, just kind of showing what love looks like and letting our neighbors know that we've got their backs."

Some demonstrators said they hope the partial government shutdown will make it harder for ICE and Border Patrol to recruit new agents.

"Enough is enough, and funding is where we need to take action," said Sandy, an Antioch resident.

The young woman who marched with her mom said, "Hopefully, they would lose a lot of people because I know a lot of people are joining just for the money and the bonuses that they are getting."

Despite uncertainty in Washington and the challenges many immigrant families face, the young woman said the show of unity gave her hope.

"Seeing that so many people are here to protect people like my mom, it makes me feel a lot better," she said. "And optimistic that they see that love will overpower hate."

Demonstrators said their activism will not end with the march.

"Today, we march. Tomorrow, we vote," several participants said, expressing hope that the energy seen on the streets will translate into political gains in November, including potential Democratic control of the House or Senate.