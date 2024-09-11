Nearly 100 pounds of meth seized in Concord traffic stop, arrest made

California Highway Patrol officers in the East Bay said they have seized nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine and have made an arrest following a recent traffic stop in Concord.

According to the agency's Golden Gate Division, a canine unit officer and his dog were patrolling Interstate 680 on the morning of Aug. 29. The officer pulled over a white GMC van near I-680 and Marina Vista Road for an alleged moving violation.

During the traffic stop, police said the officer began to suspect the driver was involved in "additional criminal activity."

"The officer deployed his canine partner, Vito, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle and subsequently alerted to the odor of drugs," the Golden Gate Division said in a social media post.

Officers then detained the driver. During a search of the van, the CHP located numerous bags of suspected methamphetamine, nearly 100 pounds in all.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Magdaleno Quezada Garcia of Concord, was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Garcia is accused of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

Jail records show Quezada Garcia is being held on $2.5 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 24.