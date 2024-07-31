Suspect walking dog sought in vandalism on Diamond Boulevard in Concord

Concord police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for committing vandalism earlier this week in the Diamond Boulevard corridor.

The man was caught by a security camera Monday, a photo of which police posted on social media. The suspect had short dark hair, appeared to have a mustache, was wearing dark pants and shoes and a dark shirt with what appeared to be a light photo or logo on the front.

Photo of man suspected of vandalism along Diamond Boulevard in Concord on July 29, 2024. Concord Police Department

He also had a dog on a leash and was carrying a plastic bag.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can contact Detective Luciano at Dylan.Luciano@Cityofconcord.org, call (925) 603-5831, or to leave an anonymous tip at (925) 603-5836.