Suspect walking dog sought in vandalism on Diamond Boulevard in Concord

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Concord police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for committing vandalism earlier this week in the Diamond Boulevard corridor. 

The man was caught by a security camera Monday, a photo of which police posted on social media. The suspect had short dark hair, appeared to have a mustache, was wearing dark pants and shoes and a dark shirt with what appeared to be a light photo or logo on the front.

concord-vandalism-suspect-073124.jpg
Photo of man suspected of vandalism along Diamond Boulevard in Concord on July 29, 2024. Concord Police Department

He also had a dog on a leash and was carrying a plastic bag.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can contact Detective Luciano at Dylan.Luciano@Cityofconcord.org, call (925) 603-5831, or to leave an anonymous tip at (925) 603-5836. 

