5 sought after weekend smash-and-grab at Sunvalley Mall in Concord

Police in Concord are searching for multiple suspects after a smash-and-grab at the Sunvalley Mall over the weekend.

According to a department statement on social media, five suspects entered the Kay Jewelers around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, wearing hoods, masks and gloves. The suspects also were armed with a sledgehammer and a pickaxe.

Police said the suspects used the tools to break into the store's display cases, in which "numerous pieces of jewelry" were stolen.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the mall in a dark-colored Dodge Charger. No additional details about the theft or the suspects were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Concord Police at 925-603-5836.