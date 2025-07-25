Concord police arrest suspect in multiple sexual assaults

Concord police said Thursday a man they believe is responsible for at least four sexual assaults and false imprisonments over the past several months has been arrested.

Police arrested 24-year-old Daniel Alejandro Acosta-Montiel, who lived in Concord while allegedly committing the crimes.

On Jan. 13, Acosta-Montiel allegedly followed a woman, grabbed her from behind, and sexually assaulted her. The following night, Acosta-Montiel allegedly used a stun gun on a female victim and sexually assaulted her.

Daniel Alejandro Acosta-Montiel Concord Police Department

Police said approximately one month later, Acosta-Montiel was identified as the suspect who followed a female home and allegedly assaulted her in the front yard of her Concord residence.

Police said a juvenile female also identified Acosta-Montiel as the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted her in October.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Acosta-Montiel on July 10 with eight crimes related to sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and battery.

Concord police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information can contact Detective Huffmaster at (925) 671-5080 or Concord police dispatch at (925) 671-3333.