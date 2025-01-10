Concerns over Oakland fire station closures elevated by destruction in Los Angeles

Since the Palisades Fire kicked off the storm of destructive blazes tearing across parts of Los Angeles County earlier this week, officials have faced tough questions about millions of dollars in recent budget cuts to the city's fire department.

The city's fire commission even sent a report last month that said the Los Angeles Fire Department's ability to respond to large-scale emergencies had been significantly diminished by the cuts.

Similar concerns have been voiced in Oakland where the fire department is also facing cuts due to the city's budget troubles.

On Monday, the day before the Palisades Fire broke out in Los Angeles, the Oakland Fire Department temporarily shut down Stations 28 and 25 as part of the city's efforts to address a $130 million budget deficit.

Oakland hills residents were stunned to learn that Fire Station 28 on Grass Valley Road -- which was instrumental in fighting the Keller Fire in October -- had been temporarily shuttered. The station closures have left many locals in fear of longer emergency response times and increased risks in an area prone to fire hazards.

Dr. John Cooke, who lives nearby and uses a wheelchair, learned of the closure Friday as he arrived to show his appreciation for the fire fighters.

"I was going to ask them how to support keeping this station open," he said. When he was informed it had already closed, he replied, "I had no idea."

For Cooke, the closure is particularly worrisome as he hears stories from Southern California of residents who struggled to evacuate during wildfires.

When asked if it scared him, Cooke said, "Yes, it does. You have to come into the valley." He said he was concerned that it could take too long for first-responders to get to him in an emergency.

The closures are expected to result in increased emergency response times, a reality that Local 55 Union President Seth Olyer says could have dire consequences.

"Folks in the affected districts are going to be waiting double or triple the amount of time when their heart stops or their house is on fire," Olyer explained.

Even Oakland's fire chief acknowledged the critical role these stations played during the Keller Fire. Crews from both Station 28 and Station 25 were among the first responders to the blaze as it threatened homes on Campus Drive.

Olyer emphasized that without the quick action of the firefighters from those two station, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

"Take even two engines out of the initial response and the amount of work they did initially made the difference between saving houses and witnessing tens of millions in losses — or even loss of life," he said.

Residents like Dennis Adams, who lives nearby, are deeply concerned. He pointed out that the area near Station 28 is a frequent dumping ground for abandoned cars that are often set on fire.

"The difference between a fire spreading versus being put out down the street could be this firehouse being open or not," Adams said.

Adams and other residents are urging city officials to reverse the decision. Newly elected City Councilmember Ken Houston, who represents District 7 where Station 28 is located, said he is committed to finding the funds to reopen it.

"They said it would be closed for a five-to-six month period, then reopen after closing another station," Houston explained. "That's not good enough for me. Cut it in half. Let's open it back up in three months. I'm going to push the envelope."

Houston has been in contact with Interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins, who he said shares his commitment to reopening the station as soon as possible. In the meantime, Houston has taken personal action to ensure the safety of the vacant station, which has already been targeted by looters.

"You've got a new sheriff in town," Houston declared. "I'm going to roll through myself. This gives me hope."