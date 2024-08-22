Community service officer killed in DUI crash honored at South Bay vigil

SAN JOSE -- Thursday night saw an emotional gathering for a San Jose community service officer who died in the line of duty.

Long Pham was on traffic control in the Santa Clara County community of Coyote earlier this month when police say a drunk driver hit and killed him.

The memorial gathering Thursday brought together the community to grieve and remember a young man who was loved by many.

It was a night filled with tears and sadness as family, friends and Long Pham's fellow officers from the San Jose Police Department honored his life.

Many described Pham as a dedicated and caring community service officer. Fellow CSO Loretta Terry knew Pham before he joined the department. His mother cut her mother's hair before she died.

"Kind of left with that memory," Terry said. "It's a good memory and it just shows he comes from good people which is why he's so well-loved by the department."

Because of their family history, Loretta says that, at work, they were not just co-workers.

"Pham and I would call each other cousins," she said. "We worked the same swing shift and before and after our briefings we would say 'hi cousin!"

Councilmember Bien Doan organized the vigil. He says Pham left a legacy for the Vietnamese community.

"It's absolutely devastating to the community because we don't have a lot of police officers that are Vietnamese," Councilmember Doan said. "When we have a death like this, it impacts all of our lives."

"For the Vietnamese community, I think he's the symbol of bravery and a symbol of strength," added Samantha Chan from San Jose. "It really shows that being brave can really impact the community and bring the community together."

Joseph Pham says the family is grateful for the support. While it's a difficult time, it's some comfort knowing Long Pham had an impact on so many.

"Long is the kind of person that would accept you for who you are," Joseph Pham said. "He would serve his community, his family, whoever it is."