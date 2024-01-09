Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's ex-husband arrested, facing charges

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's ex-husband has been arrested and is facing charges, CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass has learned. Jayson Boebert was arrested on Tuesday, according to court records, apparently in connection with an altercation that happened Saturday with Lauren Boebert who is currently the Republican representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

The two were at a restaurant in Silt. Police had previously said the incident was under investigation.

Then representative-elect Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, left, stands for a photograph with her husband Jayson Boebert at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The 117th Congress is set to begin with the election of the speaker of the House and administration of the oath of office for lawmakers in both chambers. Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Court records show that Jayson Boebert was arrested Tuesday for charges including misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

Garfield County Jail records confirm he was arrested and then released. The total bond was set at $2,500.

In previous reporting, Jayson Boebert was the one who called police following the restaurant incident and claimed he was a victim of domestic violence during the altercation.

The couple divorced last year.

Boebert narrowly won reelection in Colorado's 3rd district in 2022 by around 500 votes. In recent weeks, she announced that she plans to run in 2024 in a neighboring district more friendly to conservatives. In her statement to CBS on Sunday, Boebert said the alleged incident over the weekend is "another reason I'm moving."