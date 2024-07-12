Vehicle fire spreads to multiple structures in Peninsula community of La Honda

Crews were battling a vehicle blaze that spread to structures in San Mateo County's census-designated place of La Honda, Cal Fire said Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said on social media that firefighters were working to extinguish a reported vehicle fire in La Honda.

The fire spread, engulfing a manufactured home, multiple outbuildings and three trailers, Cal Fire said.

Earlier, the agency said some witnesses saw nearby trees catch fire, now dubbed as the Coggins Fire. In an updated post on social media, Cal Fire said there was no extension into wildland and crews were in defensive mode focused on protecting lives and property.

The fire engulfed a manufactured home, multiple outbuildings and three trailers. Thanks to the hard work of firefighters, there was no extension into wildland. Crews have been in defensive mode meaning firefighters focused on protecting lives and property. pic.twitter.com/LmLANOSCfS — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 12, 2024

Photos from the UC San Diego public safety program ALERTCalifornia on social media also showed the fire already spewing thick smoke.

UPDATE: Firefighters are battling the #CogginsFire. The fire involved at least one RV that was unoccupied. This is in the La Honda area. Firefighters from multiple agencies including CAL FIRE, Coastside Fire, San Mateo County Fire @lahondafd PG&E and others responding. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/2lN4rkrs2Z — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 12, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.