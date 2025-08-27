3 Northern California suspects arrested in Santa Barbara County weapons bust

A search for a wanted felony suspect from Northern California resulted in his arrest and that of two other Bay Area suspects in Santa Barbara County last week, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said in a press statement on Wednesday that investigators learned on August 21 that 19-year-old Diego Tostado Galvan of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County, was believed to be armed and traveling on U.S. Highway 101. With the help of regional, multi-agency crime task forces, investigators began to look for Tostado Galvan, the CHP said.

🚨 Felony Arrests & Firearms Seized 🚨 On August 21, CHP Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit, along with our... Posted by CHP - Coastal Division on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

At about 1:30 p.m., Tostado Galvan and an associate, 19-year-old Jeremiah Samuel Caldwell of Castro Valley, were located at a bus station in Santa Barbara and arrested. Both were carrying loaded semi-automatic handguns equipped with extended magazines, and a search of their luggage yielded five other firearms, including an assault rifle, according to the CHP.

Following the arrests, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's investigators were brought in, and deputies later served a search warrant at an Isla Vista apartment. Deputies located an additional semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine at the apartment and arrested 20-year-old Oakland resident Hamlet Daniel Solis, the CHP said.

Additional search warrants were later executed in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties, which resulted in the recovery of an additional firearm, according to the CHP.

The agency recognized the help of its K9 units and multiple law enforcement agencies in recovering the weapons, including the police departments from Gilroy, Morgan Hill and Watsonville, along with the Southern Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force, the Santa Clara County Gun Violence Task Force, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.