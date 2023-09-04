CHP says motorcycle officer in San Francisco injured after being hit by vehicle
SAN FRANCISCO — A California Highway Patrol officer was being evaluated at the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the motorcycle officer was struck at 3:09 p.m. by a Cadillac sedan at the intersection of Harrison and Third streets.
The officer was taken by medics to San Francisco General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Cadillac was also taken to the hospital.
The CHP spokesperson said it wasn't clear if there were any traffic violations involved during the collision.
