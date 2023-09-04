CHP says motorcycle officer in San Francisco injured after being hit by vehicle

Watch CBS News
SAN FRANCISCO — A California Highway Patrol officer was being evaluated at the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said the motorcycle officer was struck at 3:09 p.m. by a Cadillac sedan at the intersection of Harrison and Third streets.  

The officer was taken by medics to San Francisco General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Cadillac was also taken to the hospital. 

The CHP spokesperson said it wasn't clear if there were any traffic violations involved during the collision.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 9:03 PM

