CHP officers save woman from fiery wreck on Highway 580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- California Highway Patrol officers pulled a severely injured woman from a fiery crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, the agency announced Friday.

In a Facebook post, the CHP Dublin office said the crash happened at 2:47 Wednesday morning along westbound 580 just east of Livermore Ave. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman with major trauma lying between a Toyota Camry engulfed in flames and a wrecked Nissan Altima.

The CHP said the investigation would later determine two separate crashes had occurred; a woman crashed her Camry into a concrete wall and ended up resting in the fast lane, she was able to step out and was standing next to her Camry when the Altima struck both her and the vehicle, which burst into flames.

Officer Abel Moran and Sergeant Michael Thomas fought through smoke and heat to grab the woman by the arms and drag her away from the burning wreck, the CHP said. They began CPR on the woman until Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department personnel arrived.

The woman was taken to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley and her condition was not immediately known. The second driver suffered only minor injuries.

"I am very proud of Officer Moran and Sergeant Thomas. Their bravery and willingness to risk their lives is honorable. These officers lived up to their sworn oaths as public protectors," said area commander Capt. Christopher Sherry in the post. "Had it not been for their quick thinking and actions, the woman could have been injured further, possibly dying; they are true heroes."