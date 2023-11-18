CHP find pedestrian dead near I-980, 12th Street in Oakland
OAKLAND — The California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead pedestrian near Interstate Highway 980 in Oakland early Saturday morning.
The deceased man was seen lying on the 12th Street off-ramp near I-980 at 5:38 a.m. Saturday, the CHP said. The man was confirmed dead shortly after 6 a.m., according to officers.
Details about the identity of the man and the circumstances that led to his death were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.