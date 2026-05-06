Handmade gifts from East Bay woman's nonprofit give comfort to kids in crisis

For more than 20 years, a Pleasanton woman has provided special handmade gifts of comfort to children in crisis.

Jo Molz says her daughter Marcy introduced her to making blankets to comfort children in crisis, and they once delivered a few dozen to a Southern California nonprofit.

"We were both impressed by what they were doing," Molz said. "I get a little emotional about it."

On their drive home, Jo balked at Marcy's suggestion to start her own program.

"And she says, 'Well, you know, good idea.' And I says, 'Besides, Why would I do that, I'm retired?'" Molz recalled.

But she couldn't stop thinking about the children. So she started Blankets for Kids in 2004. The Pleasanton-based nonprofit gives away homemade blankets to abused and neglected children in the Bay Area's Tri-Valley region and Southern California.

"My understanding is that a lot of these children come out of conditions that are detrimental to them, and they come out with nothing," Molz said.

The soft, fleece blankets go to police and social service agencies to cover kids in security and comfort.

Nadia Bueno gives the blankets to more than 500 children a year at Alameda County's CALICO Center (Child Abuse Listening, Interviewing and Coordination), which conducts forensic interviews of children in suspected abuse cases.

"They come really scared, nervous. Their caregivers are often under a lot of distress as well," Bueno said. "The reason why we give the blankets is so that they can feel protected, safe, or have something to hold."

"They're very, very soft, and I'm told that the children love them because they roll themselves up in them to keep the harm away," Molz added.

Molz starts by ordering the material, funded by donations. After that, almost anyone can help make the blankets. Volunteers don't need sewing experience, they just cut fringes along the edge and tie them together.

It's fleece, so it doesn't fray.

Besides schools, churches, and scouting groups, most volunteers come from the Ridgeview Commons senior living community. Volunteering the last decade has changed the fabric of Lillie Bulloch's life.

"People should do it because you feel good about yourself when you help other people," Bulloch said.

In addition, Bulloch says she enjoys the social interaction with other volunteers and working with her hands helps relieve her arthritis symptoms.

In all, Molz's nonprofit has supplied more than 40,000 cuddly blankets for kids.

"I'm very proud of her and where she's taken it," Marcy Molz said.

More than Marcy ever imagined for her mother 22 years ago.

"I've never done anything like this before," Jo Molz said. "And it turned out to be pretty good."

For additional information or to make a donation, contact Jo Molz of Blankets for Kids at (925) 846-6155 or e-mail blanketsforkids@sbcglobal.net