Chicago police say 74 arrests made over DNC's four days; peaceful protests mark convention's conclusion

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thursday night marked the culmination of protests this week for the Democratic National Convention, with demonstrators once again marching the streets near the United Center for hours.

On Friday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said there were a total of 74 arrests over the four days of the convention, and most of those happened on Tuesday when a smaller group of protesters clashed with police for a few hours.

"Our city was on display for the world to see," said Snelling. "I guarantee the world was watching. We showed again that this was not 1968."

Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson called the Democratic National Convention and the handling of the accompanying protest an unequivocal success—and say the city's preliminary numbers back up that claim.

The city was expecting and preparing for 20,000 to 25,000 protestors over the course of the week. But CPD's estimates for what we actually saw are far below that.

The CPD estimated the largest turnout was on Monday night, where somewhere between 3,500 and 4,000 people came out. Thursday night was the other big night, with about 3,000 protesters altogether.

Many people were also concerned about how the CPD would dedicate so much manpower to the DNC and still handle crime in the city.

But the CPD compared its crime data from this Monday through Thursday to the same period last year—and reported a 26% reduction shootings and a 31% reduction in homicides.

The CPD did not speculate about why that might be.

"Yes, there were individuals who were rooting against Chicago, and they were rooting for violence and chaos. No different than what [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott is doing—attacking our city," said Mayor Johnson. "Chicago is rising above that. We always will."

DNC protests night by night

About 1,500 demonstrators from the Coalition to March on the DNC gathered Thursday afternoon at Union Park and followed a march route near the United Center. Along with calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the U.S. to stop funding Israel, some said they were upset that a Palestinian speaker did not take the DNC stage at any point this week.

"I think they're losing the election, honestly right now, by not bringing any Palestinian Americans onstage," said Lesley Lerner. "If they stop funding Israel and working tirelessly to bring on a cease-fire, they could do it."

"They also need to let a Palestinian American speak, or anyone from that point of view," said Reema Harp. "I mean, it only emphasizes more that the Democrats only allow Israel's point of view, and Palestinians are not going to be heard."

Uncommitted DNC delegates launched a sit-in outside the United Center Thursday night, demanding that a Palestinian American be allowed to speak on stage Thursday evening.

Also at the protest Thursday night was Ali Ahmed, who was arrested during a protest Monday. Chicago Police said he dismantled a DNC perimeter fence and trespassed. CBS News Chicago was there as Ahmed was released. He said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. On Thursday night—he said he had no regrets.

"One day, this is going to go down in history," Ahmed said. "My kids are going to ask: 'What did you do for Palestine? What did you do at the DNC?' And I'm not going to say, 'I didn't do anything.'"

There were just two arrests on Thursday, including a man who was taken into custody for obstructing traffic after a long interaction with police.

Snelling has been among protesters every day of the convention, and Thursday night was no exception.

"People seem to be cooperating, and they are expressing their First Amendment rights, and our officers are abiding by that," Snelling said.

And after four long days, Snelling was likely speaking for many when he said he was ready for a break.

"You know what?" he said. "It will be good to get a good night's sleep."

At the end of the protest, about 10 people were holding police in a standoff as they sat in the street at Maypole and Ashland avenues after the protest was over. The group was trying to get other protesters to sit in the street with them, but were vastly outnumbered by police officers and reporters. The group was expected to be arrested if they went on refusing to move.

Meanwhile, about 100 people remained in Union Park as late as 10 p.m., and officers were moving in to clear the park.

Nevertheless, the protest Thursday night ultimately remained peaceful, and Chicago Police said they had a lot to do with that.

Around midnight Thursday night, a tense situation briefly erupted between protesters and police during a large demonstration outside the Ramova Theatre, at 3520 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport, where people were gathered inside for a DNC afterparty.

The protesters chanted "Free Palestine" and carried Palestinian flags.

A small demonstration for the Palestinian cause was also held outside the Chicago Cultural Center earlier Thursday.

As seen all week, the CPD has learned from each previous day's activities and adapted some of the strategies the following day.

On the first day of protests Monday — also organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC — 13 people were arrested, including about 10 people from a small group of agitators within the much larger protest, who breached the outer security perimeter fence.

The second day, Tuesday, was the most chaotic. A pre-announced, but unsanctioned protest by the group Behind Enemy Lines ended with 56 arrests. Those arrested included three journalists who police said did not comply with officers' orders when police moved in to contain the protest and arrest demonstrators who had attacked officers.

This protest outside the Accenture Tower, which houses the Israeli Consulate, involved several clashes and tense interactions between protesters and police officers. Police also took away the wooden poles the protesters were using for flags and signs to prevent their use as weapons. At least two American flags were also burned in the street.

Snelling said the following morning that the group that came to protest Tuesday night came with the intention of committing violence and vandalism, and police were not going to allow it.

On Wednesday evening, more than 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully after another gathering in Union Park. There were some clashes in which protesters were detained at the Damen and Ashland Green Line "L" stops, but no one was arrested. The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine used its members, called CJP Marshals, to help avoid arrests and diffuse various situations without the police having to use force Wednesday night.

Peace workers were also mixed with the protest crowd Thursday night. They were out to make sure no agitators moved in. They were wearing bright green safety vests.

Some were on the outskirts, making sure the demonstrators did not interfere with Chicago Police. The peace workers and others didn't join the march to bring a negative light to what they coordinated.