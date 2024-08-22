Protest organizers help Chicago Police during DNC protest marches

CHICAGO (CBS) — While no protest-related arrests were made on Wednesday at Union Park, the Chicago Police Department said another team with a unique set of eyes may have helped to protect protesters during the march.

As police tried to stop a man hanging over the CTA's Damen Avenue elevated platform, a struggle ensued for about two minutes as the man waving a Palestinian flag refused to let go.

But it did not turn into an arrest or any use of force because another man in a yellow safety vest arrived while it was all happening. He's a civilian.

Then, another man in a yellow vest joined. Again, they are not police but tried to de-escalate the situation.

"When someone was getting out of control, they would step in and help calm that down," Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine used its members, called CJP Marshals, to help avoid arrests and diffuse various situations without the police having to use force.

There are other kinds of teams with different processes, but they all have similar goals: to protect First Amendment rights.

"I don't like to necessarily say they work alongside police, but what they are doing, they are policing, basically, their own protests group," Snelling said.

The marshals then escort the man back to the march on the street.

"They are making sure their people stay in line. If we ask them, they'll run over to start talking to people to get them back in line," Snelling said.

Knowing they had the marshals, the police could exercise patience as the same protestor tried again to head to the top of the "L" platform. Snelling was seen standing next to a marshal.

Also, marshals found people in the crowd who could help; in this case, someone climbed up to get the protestor down.

"It reduces the risk of a confrontation with the police and protesters," Snelling said.