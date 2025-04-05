Chapman leads Giants past Mariners 4-1 on night he receives his Gold Glove Award

Matt Chapman hit a pair of RBI doubles to back a strong start by Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to six games.

Chapman, who received his fifth career Gold Glove Award from last season during a pregame ceremony, followed a double by Jung Hoo Lee with one of his own for a run in the fourth inning. The duo did the same thing in the fifth to give the Giants a 3-1 lead.

Ray (2-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings for the Giants. The 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner walked five and pitched with runners on base in every inning, but kept the damage to a minimum.

Hayden Birdsong retired six batters and Ryan Walker pitched the ninth for his third save.

Lee had three hits and Wilmer Flores singled twice for San Francisco, which improved to 7-1 for the first time since 2003.

Dylan Moore homered off Ray in the fifth.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller (0-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

With two on and one out in the seventh, Giants second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald fielded Robles' grounder, stretched his leg to touch the bag at second then threw to first to complete the double play.

Key stat

Ray picked off two players in the same game for the first time since June 1, 2022, when he was pitching for the Mariners.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (1-0, 1.50 ERA) faces the Giants and RHP Jordan Hicks (1-0, 5.06) in the series finale Sunday.