Chabad Oakland expecting large turnout at weekend services

OAKLAND -- Hamas has called for a day of jihad on Friday. Jewish leaders around the Bay Area say there are security concerns but not more than usual.

This weekend will mark the first Shabbat since Hamas attacked Israel. At Chabad Oakland, the congregation won't let their anger and devastation consume them.

Rav Dovid Labkowski leads the Chabad Oakland congregation. Members have been coming to light the Shabbat candle as they prepare for a period of rest, dedicated to God. Gathering together has been one way to cope with the war.

"We went through a hard week ever since we heard the news last Saturday morning. As soon as it happened, we had people come in, crying. It was during the holiday. It was very difficult," Rav Dovid Labkowski said.

While the grief has been overwhelming, Rav Labkowski is urging his congregation to follow the teachings of the Jewish religion.

"If evil can do so much and make such a huge effect on people, then good can do even more," he said

Rav Labkowski explained it's more important now than ever to bring positivity into the world.

"The Jewish response is to double down on acts of goodness and kindness. By doing Jewish good deeds, lighting the Shabbat candle. By doing good deeds and bringing more light into this world. That's what we can do to spiritually fight that darkness," he said.

Chabad Oakland is expecting a larger than usual turnout despite Hamas declaring a day of jihad for Friday.

We reached out to several local law enforcement agencies and they say they haven't received a specific threat in the Bay Area.

"We're proud of who we are and, I think, when something like this happens more people come out. People that don't come to a synagogue regularly. They're looking for a sense of community. They want to be with other Jews and they want to show that this won't deter us. We're going to fight back."

While Rav Labkowski appreciates the show of solidarity by many in the community to denounce the attacks by Hamas, he encourages everyone to support Israel by spreading kindness.

"The message to people is: Think for a second that this could be your child being butchered. Think for a moment that you're just walking out of your house or just trying to sleep in your bed. We're all human beings, we're all born with a piece of God in us."

To ensure the congregation's safety, Chabad Oakland says it has notified the Oakland police department about its events on Friday and will have security on hand.