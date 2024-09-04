Watch CBS News
Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week, believed to be at-risk

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a missing at-risk youth who was last seen on Friday.

James Soderlund, 16, is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what he wore when he left his residence on Grove Way in Castro Valley.

It is believed that Soderlund may have been traveling on an electric bike, but he did not take his cellphone. He may be hanging out with friends in the Castro Valley Area, the Sheriff's Office said.

James Soderlund was last seen at his Castro Valley home on August 30, 2024. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who sees Soderlund should contact the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721 or any local law enforcement agency.    

