Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Car fire on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley spreads to vegetation

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Car fire spreads to vegetation fire in Castro Valley
Car fire spreads to vegetation fire in Castro Valley 00:41

A vegetation fire that started from a car fire in Castro Valley Sunday afternoon was held to about 18 acres, officials said. 

The California Highway Patrol said a car fire that turned into a vegetation fire was blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Eden Canyon Road. The only person in the car was able to escape uninjured, the CHP said. 

i580-car-fire.png
The California Highway Patrol said a car fire on westbound Interstate 580 spread to vegetation Sunday afternoon. CHP Hayward

Alameda County firefighters said some structures were in the area, but were not in any immediate threat. 

Cal Fire, which called it the Eden Fire, said the fire was stopped at about 18 acres. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue