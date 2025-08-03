Car fire on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley spreads to vegetation

A vegetation fire that started from a car fire in Castro Valley Sunday afternoon was held to about 18 acres, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said a car fire that turned into a vegetation fire was blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Eden Canyon Road. The only person in the car was able to escape uninjured, the CHP said.

The California Highway Patrol said a car fire on westbound Interstate 580 spread to vegetation Sunday afternoon. CHP Hayward

Alameda County firefighters said some structures were in the area, but were not in any immediate threat.

Cal Fire, which called it the Eden Fire, said the fire was stopped at about 18 acres.