Card-skimming scam busted at Larkspur gas station; suspect jailed

Central Marin Police Authority officers on Wednesday arrested an individual in Larkspur who is accused of committing identity theft through a "skimming" scam in which credit card holders get their information stolen covertly.

Police said that on Wednesday evening, officers were alerted to dubious activity at a Marin Gas station in Larkspur. Upon arrival, they found the individual suspected of criminal activity and talked to him. Officers then learned he was on active probation out of Contra Costa County for theft-related crimes.

According to Central Marin police, officers found that the suspect had numerous gift cards, burglary tools, and a scanning device that could obtain information from any card with a magnetic strip, including credit cards.

Four large gasoline containers were also located in the bed of the suspect's truck, which was towed and stored as evidence.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and unlawful possession of a scanning device.

Central Marin police said many residents in Corte Madera, Larkspur, San Anselmo, and portions of Greenbrae have fallen to identity theft in the last few months, including one of their officers.