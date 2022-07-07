2 injured after car plows into noontime crowd at Starbucks in Cupertino

CUPERTINO – At least two people were injured after a car slammed into a Starbucks coffee shop in Cupertino during the noontime rush on Thursday.

At 12:03 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office were called to the location at 22390 Homestead Road, near Foothill Expressway. When they arrived they found the vehicle inside the coffee shop and injured bystanders.

A photo provided by the sheriff's office showed what appeared to be a blue BMW that drove through the front of the establishment.

BMW that crashed into a Starbucks on Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino on July 7, 2022. Santa Clara County Sheriff

Santa Clara County firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene. Police said two people sustained injuries and were transported to a local medical facility.

The driver was not injured and cooperated with investigators, according to police. A cause has not been determined.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office at 408-868-6000 or by emailing SO.website@shf.sccgov.org .