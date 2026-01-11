Car crashes into light pole in San Francisco; 3 taken to hospital

A car crash in San Francisco injured three people on Sunday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the fire department said a car had crashed into a pole near Winston Drive and Junipero Serra Boulevard.

Vehicle into Pole - Stonestown



Winston Dr @ Junipero Serra Blvd



Solo accident car into pole.



Three patients transport to local hospitals.

All

Southbound lanes of Junipero Serra are closed to all traffic due to the Light Pole blocking all lane.



Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/25HcOhXOj4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 11, 2026

First responders took three people to area hospitals, but the fire department did not state the extent of their injuries.

The area was temporarily closed to all traffic due to a light pole blocking the lanes.