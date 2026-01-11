Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Car crashes into light pole in San Francisco; 3 taken to hospital

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A car crash in San Francisco injured three people on Sunday, the San Francisco Fire Department said. 

Just after 2:30 p.m., the fire department said a car had crashed into a pole near Winston Drive and Junipero Serra Boulevard. 

First responders took three people to area hospitals, but the fire department did not state the extent of their injuries.

The area was temporarily closed to all traffic due to a light pole blocking the lanes.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue