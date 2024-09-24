Video: Cannabis dispensary ransacked in San Francisco Sunset District smash-and-grab

A cannabis dispensary in San Francisco was ransacked overnight Tuesday in a burglary that involved a vehicle smashing into the front of the building, causing significant damage.

Security camera footage of the incident showed at least five burglars emerging from two vehicles at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday in front of Cannabis Cultures dispensary at 2715 Judah Street in the city's Sunset District.

The burglars are seen attaching a chain from the back of an SUV to the metal security gate and yanking it free. The vehicle is then seen ramming through the store's rollup metal door and into the front lobby; the burglars are then seen ransacking the store, filling plastic trash bags with products and merchandise.

Store manager Alex Moorhouse said the break-in was the fourth in just the last three months and the most destructive. He did not have an immediate assessment of the damage or the amount of merchandise stolen.

Despite the break-ins, Moorhouse said he receives plenty of support from his neighbors and vowed that even with the massive damage to the front of his store, he would be back in business this week, if not by the end of the day Tuesday.

"They're happy we're here, they want us to make it, they understand some of the struggles we're going through, and so I can really appreciate our neighbors feeling some of the same things we're feeling," said Moorhouse.

The exterior of Cannabis Cultures dispensary at 2715 Judah Street in San Francisco following a break-in, September 24, 2024. Sophie Balla

Moorhouse said he learned of another cannabis dispensary that was also hit overnight in the city, but did not specify where.

San Francisco police were alerted and took a report from Moorhouse, he said. Police had no statement available on the burglary.