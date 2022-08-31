Watch CBS News
Caltrans closes Route 12 at Rio Vista Bridge due to mechanical failure

RIO VISTA (BCN/CBS SF) -- State Route 12 at the Rio Vista Bridge in Solano County is closed in both directions after a mechanical problem on the bridge, Caltrans announced on Tuesday night.

Motorists should expect delays and take an alternative route.

Drivers can take State Route 160 towards Antioch, Contra Costa County, to State Route 4 and then onto Interstate Highway 680 to access State Route 12 to Rio Vista.

