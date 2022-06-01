Deadline arrives for Contra Costa residents to prepare defensible space for fires

MARTINEZ - With this year's fire season expected to be one of the busiest ever, Contra Costa County has gotten tough on homeowners who don't get weeds and brush under control.

The tall, dry grass on the hillside driving up to Thomas Drive in Martinez, would send chills up any fire marshal's spine on May 31st.

All over Contra Costa County, Tuesday marked the deadline for residents to have their weeds abated and defensible space ready.

In Martinez and much of the county serviced by Contra Costa County Fire, the deadline was even earlier on May 4th, because everything was already so dry.

Brush on a hillside in Contra Costa County. CBS

Homeowner Ed McLaughlin was more than prepared for the deadline. "Roundup is really nice," McLaughlin told KPIX 5.

McLaughlin selling his bay view home on Thomas Drive now, but has thought about the potential of fire for all 25 years he lived there.

"There was a fire off Highway 4 that came across, and it was a windy day, and it hit the ridge. When it hit the ridge, we were seeing the helicopters drop into the bay and bring water over our house. I think about it quite often," he recalled.

McLaughlin's steep hillside is not only cleared of weeds, but has impact sprinklers at the bottom.

If hillsides aren't cleared by Tuesday's deadline, Contra Costa County doesn't issue fines, but sends a contractor to do the work and the bill is added as a lien to the homeowner's property tax bill.

"Our whole goal is to make sure the abatement is done. We're not worried about trying to collect money off them - we just want to make sure the hazard is reduced or eliminated," Fire Marshal Chris Bachman told KPIX 5.

Bachman said whether or not tall weeds are cut down can determine the fate of a neighborhood.

"If your grass is only a couple of inches tall - you're looking at maybe 3-4 inch flame lengths. If you have two to three foot high grasses and weeds - now you're talking maybe five and six foot flame lengths from those grasses that are burning. A lot harder to get under control and spreads a little more rapidly and you're putting your house and your neighbor's house at risk," he said.

McLaughlin, a retired building inspector, has built a new home down the hill in Martinez - with a metal roof, capped eaves and Vulcan vents. Even off the hilltop, he said fire safety is important.

"I like my house. If you can mitigate how much a fire goes, there's a better chance that the fire department can control it," he said.