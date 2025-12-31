California snowpack at 71% in first snow survey of the season

Recent December storms have boosted California's water supply, but the snowpack remains below average heading into 2026, according to state officials.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducted its first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada. A manual survey at the location recorded 24 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 5 inches or 50% of average.

Statewide, water officials found the snowpack is at 71% of average as of December 30. Last December, the snowpack was at 115% of average.

Following a dry start to the month, officials credited recent storms in building up the snowpack.

"The dry conditions and warmer temperatures in early December delayed our snow-building season, but the return of storm activity, especially in the last week, helped to build a solid base for this year's snowpack," state hydrometorologist Angelique Fabbiani-Leon said in a statement.

Even with the recent precipitation, Fabbiani-Leon noted that storms through the rest of winter and the start of spring are critical. The snowpack provides about 30% of the state's water needs.

"The conditions in the coming months, especially January all the way through the end of March, are really going to be telling and determine how our snowpack is ultimately going to be for our water supply in the spring and summer," Fabbiani-Leon said at a briefing at Phillips Station on Tuesday.

Officials said major reservoirs in the state are 123% of average following recent precipitation, along with three consecutive years of above-average snowpack conditions.

The Department of Water Resources is expected to conduct its next snow survey on Feb. 3, 2026.