California Assembly GOP leader proposes splitting state in response to Newsom-backed redistricting push

The head of the Republican caucus in the California State Assembly said he will propose splitting California into two states in protest of congressional redistricting efforts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Democrats.

Assemblymember James Gallagher, who represents East Nicolaus in Sutter County, said Tuesday he plans to introduce Joint Resolution 23 at the State Capitol on Wednesday alongside other California Republicans.

The resolution proposes splitting California into two states, with the new one consisting of 35 inland counties — most of which are GOP-leaning.

As @GavinNewsom ponders his unconstitutional redistricting plan…



I like the look of this map. I call it the Two State solution.

"Gallagher's resolution responds to Sacramento's attempt to permanently redraw California's congressional maps — an act he says would silence rural voices and rig the political system forever," a press release stated.

The proposed state would be home to more than 10 million Californians and stretches from the northernmost part of the state down to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The resolution, if passed, would only express that it is the California Legislature's opinion that the state split into two and that the matter falls under the federal government's jurisdiction. It would then be forwarded to Congress.

The idea is a longshot. In order to pass a joint resolution, approval from both the state Assembly and California State Senate is required. Currently, Democrats have a supermajority in both chambers. Congress also needs to vote to approve the addition of any new states to the union.

According to the California State Library, there have been at least 220 attempts to break up California.

The last time part of a state successfully split away was in 1863, when West Virginia seceded from Virginia during the Civil War.