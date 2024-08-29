Cal Fire stops forward progress of brush fire burning near Petaluma

Cal Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of an approximately 30-acre brush fire burning two miles west of Petaluma early Thursday evening, according to officials.

The Cal Fire LNU X account first posted about the incident at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Air and ground resources responded to the so-called Two Fire burning near Bodega Ave. and Middle 2 Rock Rd.

#TwoFire: CAL FIRE air and ground resources are at scene of a vegetation fire near Bodega Ave. and Middle 2 Rock Rd, two miles west of Petaluma. The fire is approximately 30 acres, burning in grass at a moderate rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/clhwGSXyd6 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 29, 2024

Initially, officials said the fire had burned about approximately 30 acres and was spreading through the grass at a moderate rate of speed.

At around 5 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

The update posted on X noted that "grasses are dry and receptive to ignition," pointing out this was the second brush fire to start in the same area of Sonoma County near Petaluma since Wednesday.

The Gulch Fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday after it broke out near Old Adobe Road and Tunzi Lane in Lakeville, east of Petaluma. That fire also was 95% contained, but not until it destroyed a residence and damaged two outbuildings.

Crews will remain at scene of the latest fire into the evening.