Gulch Fire burning in Sonoma County draws response from multiple agencies

Multiple fire agencies in the North Bay are responding to a vegetation fire that has burned one structure in an area north of Lakeville in Sonoma County, according to authorities.

According to a post on X by the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa unit shortly before 5 p.m., the fire broke out near Old Adobe Road and Tunzi Lane in Lakeville to the east of Petaluma. Wind was currently pushing the so-called Gulch Fire uphill.

#GulchFire: Multiple agencies are responding to a vegetation fire with wind pushing it uphill near Old Adobe Road and Tunzi Lane, Lakeville. A full wildland dispatch from CAL FIRE with air and ground resources has been initiated. pic.twitter.com/T2QvR24DpS — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 28, 2024

A full wildland dispatch from Cal Fire with air and ground resources has been initiated, according to the post.

An update at 5:07 p.m. from Cal Fire said the fire was approximately 10 acres and burning at a moderate rate of spread, according to air attack. One structure was fully involved and a second is threatened, fire officials said.

So far there have been no reports of evacuations ordered.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.