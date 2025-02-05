Cal Fire battalion chief back working in the Bay Area after fighting LA fires

NAPA — Firefighters from throughout the state traveled down to Southern California in January to help fight the multiple fires that broke out across the Los Angeles area.

One of those firefighters was Battalion Chief Rob Wettstein, a Cal Fire crew member in Napa County.

"We like to say we're always ready for every single incident, but I think in essence no one is ever ready for an incident as destructive at this one," said Wettstein.

He's back working in Napa now, but just a few weeks ago he was in the middle of the Eaton Fire in LA.

Wettstein has been with Cal Fire for nearly two decades, he's fought an immeasurable number of fires, but this one felt particularly significant.

"It's definitely going to be a fire that no one forgets," said Wettstein, recounting his time assisting in Los Angeles County.

The fire burned tens of thousands of acres and 17 people died.

Cal Fire pre-positioned him in San Bernadino the day before the fire broke out. He said that time was spent preparing for the unknown and getting to know his new crew.

"You build relationships very quick, in this state you kind of have to, that's what makes an incident successful," He said.

More than 10,000 structures were destroyed or damaged by the fire. He's proud of their efforts, but still can't help but feel a bit disheartened.

"Every devastating fire that we go to we'd like to be driving back home to that unit feeling some sense of victory," said Wettstein. "It's very hard to feel that when there's so much loss, especially on the Eaton and even the Palisades."

He said there are things people can learn from the LA fires, such as always being ready to evacuate because things can change quickly anywhere in the state.

It's especially true if conditions in the area are particularly dry and windy.

"I would say it was overwhelming, for sure, it's difficult to say that this is the new normal, but it really is," said Wettstein. "We deal with a lot of destructive fires. We had our own Dixie Fire out here in the northern part of the state, the Park incident and the list goes on."

He plans to use the experience to better protect those in Napa, as well as across the Bay Area and the state.