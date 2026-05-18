Cal Fire monitoring high winds after vegetation fire burns near Altamont Pass

Cal Fire crews were working around the clock Sunday, mopping up a vegetation fire off Altamont Pass Road.

"We're mopping up the fire, making sure there are no hot embers left behind. So, the wind can't pick it up and spread it into the unburned area," said Battalion Chief Jeff Nichols of the Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit.

Nichols said the fire burned roughly 69 acres at the Waste Management site in Livermore.

"In the Altamont, we can have a range from 30 miles an hour up to 60, 70 miles an hour out here. And we're always monitoring it," he said.

CBS News Bay Area spoke with Nichols around 4 p.m. At the time, he said the fire was about 85% contained.

"In wildland months, we work closely with Cal Fire. So, it's a partnership we work together," said Battalion Chief Brian Direlogo of the Alameda County Fire Department.

Alameda County firefighters were among several agencies that worked with Cal Fire to extinguish the flames. The fire spread near Interstate 580, but first responders said there was no threat to the public.

"It's super windy. Feels like a mild hurricane," Nick Acevedo, who works in Livermore, said. "For the drivers, the smoke and everything, it could get really dangerous. As far as visual, get into car accidents and stuff, it could cause a major car accident."

Nichols said crews were closely monitoring high wind conditions to help prevent the fire from spreading.

"We monitor and talk about the weather every morning. The Altamont is known for the winds that it produces, counting all the wind farms and the windmills. So, when the valley heats up, the bay cools off, you get wind and it sucks the cooler air in. And currently, we're in the north wind so it runs through the valley," he said.

Cal Fire said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS News Bay Area also reached out to Waste Management in Livermore for comment but has not yet heard back.