Cache of illegal weapons, drugs allegedly found at home of suspect in Pittsburg retail shoplifting sting
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- Investigators in Pittsburg found an arsenal of illegal guns and drugs at home of a suspected shoplifter.
A search of the suspect's residence turned up drugs and 18 firearms, including rifles, handguns, revolvers and ammunition.
The suspect was one of several people arrested during retail theft operation in the Century Plaza shopping center, last week.
Pittsburg police said officers worked with several businesses in the area. The operation resulted in 11 arrests for theft-related crimes and the seizure of 'large amounts' of methamphetamine and heroin.
