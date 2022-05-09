Burglary suspect arrested following break-in at Palo Alto Goodwill store

PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a man last week who they believed broke into a Goodwill of Silicon Valley store in Palo Alto.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at 9:23 p.m. May 5 at the closed Goodwill store at 4085 El Camino Way in Palo Alto.

Officers found an open door at the back of the building, searched the store and found the suspect, a 55-year-old man of Amboy, Washington. He was wearing a pair of gloves stolen from the store, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the door the suspect used to enter the store was likely unsecured.

Anyone with information can call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413 or email an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org. Tips can also be sent via text or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.