Brushfire on El Cerrito hillside threatens several homes

EL CERRITO -- Units from the El Cerrito Fire Department are at the scene of a brushfire on a hillside Thursday afternoon that burned close to the property lines of several homes.

El Cerrito brushfire KPIX

The fire department issued an alert that units were "fighting a fire downhill from Julian Drive near the intersection of Douglas Drive and Potrero Avenue."

Residents on Julian Drive were encouraged to evaluate their proximity to the fire and determine whether their homes were endangered. All other area residents were advised to avoid the area.

Chopper footage of the fire showed multiple units at the scene that appeared to be getting an upper hand on the brushfire.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.