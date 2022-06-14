South Bay brush fire burning near I-880 in Milpitas

MILPITAS -- Fire crews in the South Bay are at the scene of a three-alarm brush fire burning in the area of McCarthy Boulevard and Tasman Drive near I-880 Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that the call about the fire came in just before 1 p.m. near the northern border of San Jose and Milpitas.

Smoke from a South Bay fire burning near the North San Jose/Milpitas border. CBS

The vegetation fire was burning near the 1400 block of McCarthy Boulevard. So far, there are no reports of injuries or structures threatened.

A Twitter user posted video that showed heavy smoke rising from behind condos in the area.

There were reports that the fire was burning along the creek behind McCarthy Boulevard in same area as another fire that started in a homeless encampment a year ago.

As of around 2:10 p.m., there were reports that additional fire engines were requested from San Jose and that firefighters were being warned to watch out for possible booby traps in the encampments on both sides of the creek.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as details are made available.