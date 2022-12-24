Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays

BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke.

"People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said.

They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh.

"This guy is just enjoying the ride," Tim said.

Tim, 60, started painting windows while as a teen working at a Taco Bell. Tom, 68, started while he worked at a record shop. Then one day, their mother encouraged them to team up.

"Two brothers who work together have the world by the tail," Tim said. "You know, we're brothers, so it's not always harmony, peace, and love."

But most of the time, it is. They've painted displays together since 1980. Tom estimates they've painted somewhere around 10,000 windows.

"We used to do it more," he said. "It was more popular years ago. We were younger and faster, too."

The Taylor brothers say this long-time holiday tradition is quietly fading away.

"It's sad to see that it's dwindling and going away," Tim said.

"Everything is turning more corporate," Tom said. "There used to be a lot of painters, we just hardly ever see them anymore."

That reality is part of what drives them to keep up with their passion.

"I'm kind of concerned now that if there's no window painting, what's going to inspire the next generation to do it?" Tim said. "I hope we can inspire them somehow."

It's a tradition they'd like to see last.

"It makes people feel good," Tim said.

"One of my favorite stories, this little girl comes up and says, 'Is it Christmas?' We start on November 1st. I went, 'Not yet.' She was like, 'It sure looks like it with what you guys are doing right now!'" Tom said. "We have hundreds of stories."

Although you wouldn't be able to tell by watching them paint, the brothers are slowing down a bit. But they have no plans to retire any time soon.

"Nope, we're doing it," Tom said.

"People ask me about retirement, and I pull out my dictionary to see what that word means," Tim said.

When the Taylor brothers are in full swing with the window displays, they work 12-18 hour days, as they also run a company as well, called San Francisco Signs & Graphics.