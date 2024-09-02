Cooking sparks fire at homeless encampment in Brisbane

Crews extinguished a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon caused by someone cooking in an unhoused encampment in Brisbane, according to fire officials.

The North County Fire Authority said its firefighters were alerted to a vegetation fire around 2:20 p.m. on the west side of Bayshore Boulevard, approximately 600 feet south of Main Street in Brisbane.

Crews found smoke and flames burning within grass and brush on a hillside, slowly spreading. Approximately two acres were affected by the blaze before it was contained, according to firefighters.

There were no reported injuries or damaged structures.

The fire was caused by cooking within an unattended unhoused encampment, the NCFA said.

"The North County Fire Authority wants to remind everyone of the importance of cutting and removing all dry grass and flammable vegetation around their homes and businesses," fire officials said.