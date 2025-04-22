Football referee among 3 arrested in Bay Area child sexual exploitation sting

Authorities in the East Bay have arrested three men, including a football referee, following a sting operation aimed at stopping child sexual exploitation online.

Brentwood Police said in a statement Monday that the department hosted the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for a week-long operation. Twelve law enforcement agencies were involved, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service and local authorities.

During the operation, three people were arrested. Authorities also seized digital items and firearms.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as 48-year-old Tommy Vance of Brentwood, was arrested after he allegedly arranged to meet a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious acts.

After he was arrested, detectives obtained a search warrant for Vance's home. During the search, police said they recovered 15 illegally possessed firearms, noting that he is a convicted felon.

Police said they confirmed Vance is a high school football referee. He was booked on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor for sex, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

Jail records show Vance is being held without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for May 5.

The other two suspects arrested in the operation have been identified as 29-year-old Anthony Mozingo of Elk Grove and 29-year-old Sheldon Ludd of Sacramento.

Police released Vance's photo to identify any potential victims. Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.