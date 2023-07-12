BREAKING: Cal Fire battles 8 acre 'Hog Fire' in Sonoma County
SONOMA - Cal Fire is tackling a timber fire northwest of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the agency first tweeted at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The "Hog Fire" was burning approximately 5 acres near the 33000 block of state Highway 128 as of 4:45 p.m.
The fire is "moving uphill with a wind on it," Cal Fire said.
Firefighting aircraft including helicopters have been deployed to aid in the effort to put out the blaze.
At 5:22 p.m., Cal Fire posted an update on Twitter saying that air and ground crews "have made good progress on the fire", which was estimated to have grown to about 8 acres.
No structures are currently threatened, and no evacuation orders are currently in place.
This is a developing story. Information is subject to change. We will update as the situation unfolds.
