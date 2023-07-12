BREAKING: Cal Fire battles 8 acre 'Hog Fire' in Sonoma County

SONOMA - Cal Fire is tackling a timber fire northwest of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the agency first tweeted at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The "Hog Fire" was burning approximately 5 acres near the 33000 block of state Highway 128 as of 4:45 p.m.

The fire is "moving uphill with a wind on it," Cal Fire said.

Per Air Attack 110 over the #HogFire, the fire is now approximately 5 acres in timber. There is no torching (ignition & flare-up of a tree or group of trees). An additional air tanker has been requested, bringing air support to a total of 3 air tankers & 3 type-1 helicopters. pic.twitter.com/nwJEGeOirA — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 11, 2023

Firefighting aircraft including helicopters have been deployed to aid in the effort to put out the blaze.

At 5:22 p.m., Cal Fire posted an update on Twitter saying that air and ground crews "have made good progress on the fire", which was estimated to have grown to about 8 acres.

#HogFire UPDATE: Air and ground resources have made good progress on the fire, which is now approximately 8 acres. pic.twitter.com/9VfBpsjZ3t — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 12, 2023

No structures are currently threatened, and no evacuation orders are currently in place.

This is a developing story. Information is subject to change. We will update as the situation unfolds.