BREAKING: Cal Fire battles 8 acre 'Hog Fire' in Sonoma County

SONOMA - Cal Fire is tackling a timber fire northwest of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the agency first tweeted at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. 

The "Hog Fire" was burning approximately 5 acres near the 33000 block of state Highway 128 as of 4:45 p.m.

The fire is "moving uphill with a wind on it," Cal Fire said.

Firefighting aircraft including helicopters have been deployed to aid in the effort to put out the blaze. 

At 5:22 p.m., Cal Fire posted an update on Twitter saying that air and ground crews "have made good progress on the fire", which was estimated to have grown to about 8 acres.

No structures are currently threatened, and no evacuation orders are currently in place.

This is a developing story. Information is subject to change. We will update as the situation unfolds.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 5:34 PM

