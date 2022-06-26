Brawl breaks out at Big League Dreams sports park in Manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – What may have started as a friendly game of baseball turned into a brawl in Manteca on Friday night.

According to a CBS Sacramento report, the Manteca Police Department confirmed that there were around 20 people involved in a brawl that broke out at Big League Dreams sports park.

Manteca sports park brawl snowradio.net

Police were called out to the facility 9:40 p.m., but by the time they arrived, they found that most of the people involved in the fight had already left.

Police say one person who stayed had suffered minor facial injuries.

A video of the brawl was shared on Facebook and shows the chaos that erupted on the field.

According to the park's website, the facility boasts restaurants, batting cages, a kids' play area, six major league replica fields, and a 20,000-square-foot pavilion.