Boy killed on Highway 280 in San Jose after running into traffic lane

A boy was fatally struck by a vehicle last week on northbound Interstate Highway 280 in Santa Clara County, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The CHP office in San Jose said that around 10:55 p.m. Friday, patrol officers were alerted to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a six-year-old boy was on the right shoulder of northbound I-280, south of Leland Avenue and near the unincorporated community of Burbank. The boy reportedly ran into one of the lanes of the freeway, where he was struck by a 2024 Nissan Altima driven by a 36-year-old man from San Jose.

The boy suffered severe injuries and was sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the CHP, the freeway's northbound lanes in the area were closed for nearly an hour after the fatal crash.

The crash is still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.