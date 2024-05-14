Watch CBS News
Boy, 5, who drowned at Bethel Island identified by Contra Costa County coroner's office

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a 5-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend on Bethel Island.

Lucas Zhang was from Livermore. He was found submerged near the docks at Bethel Island by a rescue diver Saturday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 400 block of Halcyon Place in Bethel Island in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a missing child.

Deputies searched for the boy, who was believed to have fallen into the water. Sheriff's office marine patrol deputies also searched, and a diver from the fire district entered the water near the docks to search for him.

The diver found the boy around 5:10 p.m. Rescuers immediately attempted life-saving measures and the child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 7:28 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

