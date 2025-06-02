Legion of Honor, de Young will have dozens of floral displays from June 3-8

Bouquets to Art returns to San Francisco de Young and Legion of Honor

Monday was the beginning of the 41st annual Bouquets to Art at the San Francisco de Young and Legion of Honor museums.

For the week-long event, designers have created huge floral displays as botanical interpretations of the museums' artworks and architecture.

"You can see we have a whole inferno behind us, so many flames on this gallery. And that is actually the inspiration," lead designer Raul Dueñas said.

Raul Dueñas designed a floral display for the 41st Bouquets to Art at the Legion of Honor. CBS News Bay Area

Dueñas created one of the biggest installations and said it was made with "thousands and thousands" of flowers.

The 41st Bouquets to Art will run from June 3 to June 8 at both the de Young and Legion of Honor, with dozens of floral installations on display. An opening night reception was held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Proceeds from a raffle fundraiser will help support the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.