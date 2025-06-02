Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Legion of Honor, de Young will have dozens of floral displays from June 3-8

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Bouquets to Art returns to San Francisco de Young and Legion of Honor
Bouquets to Art returns to San Francisco de Young and Legion of Honor 00:41

Monday was the beginning of the 41st annual Bouquets to Art at the San Francisco de Young and Legion of Honor museums.

For the week-long event, designers have created huge floral displays as botanical interpretations of the museums' artworks and architecture.

"You can see we have a whole inferno behind us, so many flames on this gallery. And that is actually the inspiration," lead designer Raul Dueñas said.

Floral Display Designed by Raul Duenas for Bouquets to Art
Raul Dueñas designed a floral display for the 41st Bouquets to Art at the Legion of Honor. CBS News Bay Area

Dueñas created one of the biggest installations and said it was made with "thousands and thousands" of flowers.

The 41st Bouquets to Art will run from June 3 to June 8 at both the de Young and Legion of Honor, with dozens of floral installations on display. An opening night reception was held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Proceeds from a raffle fundraiser will help support the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.