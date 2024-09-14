Sex offender at BottleRock, Pine Street Spring festivals in Napa County denied request for new sentence

A Richmond man who was convicted of sexually assaulting two women at separate music festivals in Napa County in 2019 was denied his request for a new sentence this week.

The man, 47-year-old Peterson William Fontes, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for the crimes, which occurred at the BottleRock music festival and Pine Street Spring Festival.

Fontes petitioned for a new sentence under a recently passed law, Senate Bill 567, that requires judges to select the middle of a lower or higher sentencing range, unless there are proven aggravating factors, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

He was previously sentenced on the higher end of the judge's available sentences and requested a review after the law passed in 2022.

Superior Court Judge Scott Young ruled on Thursday that Fontes' crimes, which involved cutting holes in portable toilets and sexually assaulting people inside, would have met the criteria for a higher sentence under the law.

Fontes was convicted of two counts of sexual penetration by force, fear or threats, as well as second-degree burglary and vandalism worth more than $400.

One of the victims testified at the hearing and argued against a new sentence.

"The courage and bravery of the survivor to stand up to her abuser a second time was extraordinary," Napa County Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando said in a statement.

Orlando argued that Fontes' crimes were premeditated, violent, and victimized vulnerable people.

"The court's ruling today sends a clear message that we will not tolerate such behavior in our community and will not excuse or minimize the severe harm that Mr. Fontes has caused by his predatory actions," Orlando said.