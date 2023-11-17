Students evacuated after bomb threat at Our Savior Lutheran School in Livermore

Students were evacuated at a school in Livermore following an emailed bomb threat, a school official said Friday.

The bomb threat was delivered to Our Savior Lutheran School on the 1300 block of S. Livermore Avenue. Principal Julie Knight told CBS News Bay Area the school had received the threat and multiple local schools were on the email.

Knight said police were called immediately and evacuated the campus. Police officers went through the campus but the search did not turn up any suspicious devices, according to Knight.

There was no immediate statement from Livermore Police about the threat or which other schools may have been threatened.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.