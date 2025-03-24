Body found at San Mateo County beach near Montara

Santa Clara VTA strike enters its third week; union to vote on latest proposal

The body of a man was discovered at a beach north of Montara in San Mateo County on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 5:15 p.m. of an unresponsive man found in the water at Gray Whale Cove State Beach.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County Raffaele pagani, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The California Highway Patrol was alerted to do traffic control for the area of state Highway 1 near the beach as first responders addressed the scene.

"The San Mateo County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death and is the entity responsible for identifying the man," said a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, which had no further comment.