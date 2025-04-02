Bob Lee's family files civil suit against convicted killer Nima Momeni, others

The family of slain tech executive Bob Lee has filed a civil lawsuit in San Francisco against his convicted killer, Nima Momeni, and Momeni's family alleging negligence, wrongful death, conspiracy, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit, filed on March 28 by Lee's estate, his two children and ex-wife Krista Lee, seeks financial and punitive damages against Momeni — who was convicted in December of second-degree murder in Lee's killing — his sister Khazar Momeni, brother-in-law Dino Elyassnia, and mother Mahnaz Tayarani as well as entities affiliated with the Portside Apartment Buildings in San Francisco where Lee collapsed after being stabbed on April 4, 2023.

The Lee family accuses Momeni's sister, brother-in-law and mother of aiding and abetting Momeni after the murder by hiding his white BMW, attempting to delete digital evidence, purchasing new phones and researching how to erase phone data. The suit additionally alleges the Lee family suffered "physical injuries, severe and substantial mental and emotional distress, humiliation, fear, apprehension, anxiety and anguish," as a result of the Momeni family's actions and graphic evidence shared in trial showing Lee's final moments.

The suit also names the Portside Apartments as a defendant alleging the building released private information and video concerning Lee's death "without the Plaintiffs' permission or the permission of other family members."

"The videos specifically show Bob Lee pleading for help after he was stabbed, stumbling down the street while leaving traces of blood, falling to the ground multiple times before he became unresponsive," according to the lawsuit. The Lee family has requested a jury trial.

Lee was found unresponsive with three stab wounds to his chest around 3 a.m. on April 4, 2023. He had been seen with Momeni and Khazar at the Millennium Tower apartments in the hours before his death.

During Momeni's trial, video evidence showed Lee and Momeni leaving the apartment building together and driving to an area underneath the Bay Bridge where Lee was stabbed. A Joseph Joseph paring knife was discovered by police officers nearby and used as evidence in the trial. The knife brand matched a set of knives found in Khazar's apartment where the group was together earlier in the night.

Momeni pleaded not guilty in Lee's murder and claimed he acted in self-defense when stabbing Lee after a "bad joke" about Lee's family was made by Momeni after a night of consuming drugs and alcohol.

The Lee family and several of Lee's friends maintained that he would not act violently, despite being in an inebriated state.

After Momeni's conviction, the Lee family suggested they would seek damages from the Momeni family following testimony heard during trial that could have linked them to an alleged cover up of the murder.

Lee, 43 at the time of his death, was a prominent tech executive known for his role in founding Cash App and as the CTO of Square.

Momeni is expected to be sentenced on May 16, 2025. He faces 16 years to life in prison.