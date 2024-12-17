Cash App founder Bob Lee's family speaks out against Nima Momeni family following verdict

Jury finds Nima Momeni guilty of second degree murder for fatal stabbing of Bob Lee

Jury finds Nima Momeni guilty of second degree murder for fatal stabbing of Bob Lee

Members of Cash App founder Bob Lee's family alleged Tuesday that the family of Nima Momeni, convicted of second-degree murder in Lee's stabbing death, tried to cover up the crime in remarks to reporters outside the courtroom.

Members of Lee's family spoke after the verdict was read Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, following an eight-week trial. Momeni stabbed Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in the city's East Cut/Rincon Hill neighborhood at the foot of the Bay Bridge.

Prosecutors said Momeni stabbed the tech entrepreneur in a fit of rage over Lee's relationship with Momeni's sister and their drug use. Defense attorneys maintained Momeni stabbed Lee in self-defense.

Outside of the courtroom following Tuesday morning's court session, members of the Lee family and his ex-wife Krista Lee spoke to reporters and accused the Momeni family of taking steps to have him avoid prosecution.

"Not only did Nima perpetrate this crime, but also the people in his immediate circle were helpful in trying to cover it up," Lee's brother Timothy Oliver Lee said.

Krista Lee, who has been outspoken about the Momeni family during the trial, was even more direct.

"The blood is on their hands," she said. "The mother, the sister, the brother-in-law."

Timothy Oliver Lee, the brother of Bob Lee, makes remarks at the Hall of Justice following the murder trial of Nima Momeni, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in San Francisco. Benjamin Fanjoy / AP

Krista Lee added that Momeni's family members should also be held accountable for allegedly trying to cover up Momeni's actions. She also hinted at additional legal action against the Momeni family.

"Our fight is not over yet," she said.

Evidence during the trial revealed that Momeni granted his sister and mother the power of attorney a few days after the stabbing to sell his BMW, the same car that he fled the scene in. Momeni also stored the car at his mother's house in a carport directly after Lee's death, according to Assistant District Attorney Omid Talai.

"We're happy that Nima Momeni will not be on the streets and no longer has the opportunity to harm anybody else in this world," said Timothy Oliver Lee. "The verdict of murder two will put him away for a long time."

Bay City News contributed to this report.